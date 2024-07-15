Ontario further speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is speeding up its expansion of sales of ready-to-drink cocktails amid a strike at the province's main liquor retailer that has focused on that issue. LCBO Workers and supporters hold a strike rally at a picket line in front of an LCBO store, in Toronto on Saturday, July 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid a strike at the province’s main liquor retailer that has focused on that very issue.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced Monday that grocery stores that are already licensed to sell beer and wine can start ordering the pre-mixed cocktails, as well as large packs of beer, to sell starting on Thursday – sooner than the planned Aug. 1 launch of that step.

“Our government is keeping our promise to give people in Ontario choice and convenience while supporting Ontario-made beverage producers across the province, including the Ontario businesses that produce more than 80 per cent of the ready-to-drink beverages sold here in our province,” Bethlenfalvy wrote in a statement.

The sped-up move is part of an already fast-tracked plan to expand alcohol sales in the province. Ford’s previous plan was to get beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and all grocery stores by 2026, but in May he announced that would instead happen this year.

Leadership at the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, whose approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job July 5, have said that wages are not the main issue in the labour dispute, rather it is the expanded sale of ready-to-drink cocktails.

Previous rounds of alcohol market expansion in Ontario have kept spirits sales in the hands of the LCBO, and OPSEU worries undoing that will threaten the LCBO and union jobs.

Ford last week firmly ruled out a reversal on that point, saying the ready-to-drink ship had sailed “halfway across Lake Ontario,” and he is now taking that a step further by allowing grocery stores to sell the beverages starting this week.

The 450 grocery stores across the province that are already licensed to sell beer, wine and ciders can begin placing orders for the coolers and seltzers on Thursday and can sell the beverages as soon as they receive them. They will also be able to sell larger packages of beer, such as cases of 24.

Under Ford’s plan, convenience stores will be allowed to sell beer, wine and coolers starting Sept. 5 while newly licensed grocery stores can do so starting Oct. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

12m ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

4h ago

2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely
2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds. Authorities were notified of a robbery just before...

4h ago

Saskatchewan man with ties to Brampton charged in intimate partner violence investigation
Saskatchewan man with ties to Brampton charged in intimate partner violence investigation

A man from Saskatchewan with ties to Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation, Peel Regional Police said. On May 30, authorities issued a...

53m ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

12m ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

4h ago

2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely
2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds. Authorities were notified of a robbery just before...

4h ago

Saskatchewan man with ties to Brampton charged in intimate partner violence investigation
Saskatchewan man with ties to Brampton charged in intimate partner violence investigation

A man from Saskatchewan with ties to Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation, Peel Regional Police said. On May 30, authorities issued a...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

15h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

16h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

18h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

21h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.
More Videos