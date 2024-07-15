President of Dickinson State University in North Dakota resigns after nursing faculty quit

FILE - People walk past May Hall, the main administrative building at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., April 26, 2012. The president of the university announced his resignation on Monday, July 15, 2024, days after the school's nursing faculty quit. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 7:38 pm.

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The president of Dickinson State University in North Dakota announced his resignation on Monday, days after the school’s nursing faculty quit.

In a video, Steve Easton announced his departure and acknowledged “turmoil between some in the faculty and the administration.”

Seven faculty members resigned Wednesday, KFYR-TV reported. Former Assistant Professor of Nursing Trista Keith told the station that the nursing faculty were notified their accreditation has been in jeopardy in recent years. She also cited insufficient time and resources for faculty to meet the accreditation requirements, among other reasons the faculty resigned.

Easton said the North Dakota Board of Nursing prohibited him and other administrators from looking for new nursing faculty.

“If I cannot do whatever I can for our students, including looking for faculty members so the students can continue their education, I cannot do my job because fighting for students is my job,” Easton said.

In a statement, the board said it did not force Easton’s resignation or disallow hiring but on Friday had issued a standard notice to the university “of multiple nursing program shortcomings for review” at a coming board meeting, due to the faculty departures.

Easton also said he had been told financial supporters of the school might leave if he remained. He said he will stay on through a short and orderly transition. It wasn’t clear when his last day will be.

In statements, State Board of Higher Education Chair Tim Mihalick and North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott praised Easton’s leadership.

Easton was named president of Dickinson State in March 2020 after several months serving as interim. During the 2023 legislative session, he supported a controversial and unsuccessful tenure review bill that opponents said would infringe upon academic freedom and threaten schools’ accreditation.

Dickinson State had a fall 2023 enrollment of nearly 1,500 registered students. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 26.

The Associated Press

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

7h ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

2h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station
Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later. Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first...

11m ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

1h ago

