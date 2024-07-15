Search suspended for pilot and passenger after tour helicopter crash off Hawaii’s Kauai island

FILE - An ambulance enters Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Friday, July 12, 2024. Authorities suspended the search for a tour helicopter pilot and one of his passengers after they crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai last week. (Chris Jensen via AP, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 4:12 pm.

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities suspended the search for a tour helicopter pilot and one of his passengers after they crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Kauai officials said they suspended the search Sunday after searching for about 60 hours across hundreds of square miles.

The Robinson R44 helicopter, of Ali’i Kauai Air Tours & Charters, was carrying the pilot and two passengers, a couple from Kentucky.

A hiker on the Kalalau trail reported seeing the helicopter crash into the water about a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers) off the Na Pali Coast on Thursday afternoon and contacted the fire department, officials said.

Lifeguards on personal watercraft recovered the body of one person on Thursday as crews searched for the other two. They also saw what appeared to be an oil slick on the water, along with some small pieces of floating debris, officials said.

It was the latest in a series of crashes to plague the air tour industry in recent years.

In announcing the search suspension Sunday, authorities identified the missing pilot as local resident Guy Croydon, 69, and missing passenger as James Quintua, 60. The passenger recovered after the crash was Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua, 53.

The Quintuas were from Union, Kentucky, Kauai officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

2h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

17m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

2h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

2h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

17m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

2h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

4h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

5h ago

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

19h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

21h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

23h ago

More Videos