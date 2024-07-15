Single-use plastic bags banned as next round of B.C. plastic regulations kicks in

VICTORIA — Plastic shopping bags and other single-use products are no longer available at British Columbia stores as the government implements the latest step in its plan to phaseout certain plastic items and keep harmful chemicals out of landfills.

Businesses may no longer provide single-use plastic shopping bags, and they must charge a minimum of $2 for new reusable bags or 25 cents for new paper bags.

A statement from the province says food-service businesses are also restricted from distributing single-use containers with certain plastics that are hard to recycle, including “biodegradable” and “compostable” plastics as well as polystyrene foam.

Food-service businesses have been barred from offering disposable plastic utensils since December 2023, with some exceptions, such as plastic lids for drinks.

Oxo-degradable plastic packaging has also been banned.

The province says products made of oxo-degradable plastics are often marketed as biodegradable, green, or eco-friendly, but they contain chemicals that cause the material to break down into tiny microplastics that pollute the environment.

To support a smooth transition, the province says businesses can use PVC film wrap until 2028 and polystyrene meat trays can be used for raw meat until 2030.

The changes come after B.C. introduced its single-use and plastic waste prevention regulation in July 2023, with the first restrictions taking effect last December.

The Opposition BC United issued a statement Monday saying the fees for reusable or paper bags are “punitive” and hurt consumers in the middle of an affordability crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press