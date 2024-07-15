S&P/TSX composite up Monday morning, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO — Gains in energy and technology stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Monday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.26 points at 22,791.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 316.18 points at 40,317.08. The S&P 500 index was up 47.93 points at 5,663.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 220.14 points at 18,618.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents US compared with 73.38 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 33 cents at US$81.88 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$2,437.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press