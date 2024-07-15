Spanish police say body found on Tenerife is likely British teen who went missing nearly a month ago

By The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 8:49 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 8:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Human remains have been found in the search for a British teen who went missing almost a month ago on the island of Tenerife, Spanish police said Monday.

It is likely that it is the body of Jay Slater, though formal identification has not yet been made, police said.

“The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search,” according to the statement. “All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since last June 17.”

Slater, 19, was last seen as he set out to walk from Masca, a village in the northwest of the Canary Island, to where he was staying in Los Cristianos in the south. It was a trip that would have taken about 11 hours on foot over rugged terrain.

Police said the body was found in a very remote area and that an autopsy will be performed “to confirm that the death was accidental.”

Slater, who was from Oswaldtwistle in northwest England, had attended a music festival before his disappearance.

The Associated Press

