Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Yorkville and at Union Station.
Suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Yorkville and at Union Station. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 15, 2024 8:55 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later.

Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first victim was walking in the Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street area.

The victim observed the suspect harassing an unknown female. She then intervened and told the suspect to stop. The suspected then engaged the victim told her he liked her before allegedly sexually assaulting the victim

The victim then struck the suspect and he left the area.

Shortly after, around 1:45 p.m., it was reported a person was walking between the subway and train station at Union Station. The suspect allegedly approached the victim and sexually assaulted them.

Police determined it was the same suspect in both alleged sexual assaults.

The man is described as around 40 years old, with facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

His image has been released.

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

7h ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

2h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

1h ago

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes

Downpours and thunderstorms have led to flooding in some areas across the GTA as rainfall warning ends for Toronto and the surrounding GTA. Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres...

updated

53m ago

