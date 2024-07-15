Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later.

Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first victim was walking in the Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street area.

The victim observed the suspect harassing an unknown female. She then intervened and told the suspect to stop. The suspected then engaged the victim told her he liked her before allegedly sexually assaulting the victim

The victim then struck the suspect and he left the area.

Shortly after, around 1:45 p.m., it was reported a person was walking between the subway and train station at Union Station. The suspect allegedly approached the victim and sexually assaulted them.

Police determined it was the same suspect in both alleged sexual assaults.

The man is described as around 40 years old, with facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

His image has been released.