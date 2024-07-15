Three hikers die in Utah parks as temperatures hit triple digits

FILE - A sign for Canyonlands National Park is seen, May 6, 2003, in Moab, Utah. Three hikers died over the weekend in suspected heat-related incidents at parks in Utah, including a father and daughter who got lost on a strenuous hike in Canyonlands National Park in triple-digit temperatures. The Canyonlands hikers died Friday, July 12, 2024, while a third deceased hiker was found in Utah's Snow Canyon State Park. (AP Photo/Mickey Krakowski, File)

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 6:46 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 6:56 pm.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three hikers died over the weekend in suspected heat-related cases at state and national parks in Utah, including a father and daughter who got lost on a strenuous hike in Canyonlands National Park in triple-digit temperatures.

The daughter, 23, and her father, 52, sent a 911 text alerting dispatchers that they were lost and had run out of water while hiking the 8.1 mile (13 kilometer) Syncline Loop, described by the National Park Service as the most challenging trail in the Island in the Sky district of the southeast Utah park. The pair set out Friday to navigate steep switchbacks and scramble through boulder fields with limited trail markers as the air temperature surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Park rangers and a helicopter crew with the Bureau of Land Management began their search for the lost hikers in the early evening Friday, but found them already dead. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office identified them on Monday as Albino Herrera Espinoza and his daughter, Beatriz Herrera, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Due to the jagged terrain, safety officials used a helicopter to airlift the bodies out of the park and to the state medical examiner on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Their deaths are being investigated as heat-related by the local sheriff and the National Park Service.

Later Saturday, first responders in southwest Utah responded to a call about two hikers “suffering from a heat related incident” at Snow Canyon State Park, which is known for its lava tubes, sand dunes and a canyon carved from red and white Navajo Sandstone.

A multi-agency search team found and treated two hikers who were suffering from heat exhaustion. While they were treating those individuals, a passing hiker informed them of an unconscious person nearby. First responders found the 30-year-old woman dead, public safety officials said.

Her death is being investigated by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department. She has not been identified publicly.

Tourists continue to flock to parks in Utah and other southwestern states during the hottest months of the year, even as officials caution that hiking in extreme heat poses serious health risks.

A motorcyclist died earlier this month in Death Valley National Park in eastern California and another motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for severe heat illness. Both were part of a group that rode through the Badwater Basin area amid scorching weather. Late last month a Texas man died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, where summer temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius).

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

5h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

1h ago

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes

Downpours and thunderstorms have led to flooding in some areas across the GTA as rainfall warning ends for Toronto and the surrounding GTA. Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres...

updated

47m ago

Trump assassination attempt puts renewed focus on safety of Canadian politicians
Trump assassination attempt puts renewed focus on safety of Canadian politicians

Are Canadian politicians safe? That question holds more weight than ever after the startling assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump on the weekend. Speaking at an event in New...

47m ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

5h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

1h ago

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some roads, TTC routes

Downpours and thunderstorms have led to flooding in some areas across the GTA as rainfall warning ends for Toronto and the surrounding GTA. Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres...

updated

47m ago

Trump assassination attempt puts renewed focus on safety of Canadian politicians
Trump assassination attempt puts renewed focus on safety of Canadian politicians

Are Canadian politicians safe? That question holds more weight than ever after the startling assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump on the weekend. Speaking at an event in New...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

7h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

8h ago

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

23h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.
0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.
More Videos