Tourism association calls for end to LCBO strike, says dispute hurting operators

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) sign is pictured at a closed LCBO store in downtown Ottawa on July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 2:56 pm.

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario is calling for a swift resolution to an ongoing strike by the province’s liquor store workers, saying the labour dispute is affecting tourism operators during their peak season.

Approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job July 5 and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents them has said the province’s alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores are the main issue in the dispute.

The tourism industry association says the strike – which has shuttered LCBO stores – is affecting tourism and hospitality businesses due to limited product availability and slow fulfillment and delivery times.

It says restocking capacity has been affected for larger operators requiring wholesale quantities and for small operators unable to order large wholesale quantities.

Association president and CEO Andrew Siegwart says the disruption to the alcoholic beverages supply chain is affecting many tourism businesses including restaurants and bars, culinary tourism businesses and hunting and fishing lodges.

Siegwart says craft breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries are also losing substantial sales despite the uptick in direct retail sales because of lost revenue from products sold in currently shut LCBO stores.

“Tourism businesses are not able to put forward the best visitor experience during the height of the season,” he wrote in a statement.

“(The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario) is urging all parties to continue negotiations and come to a resolution to end the labour dispute.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

