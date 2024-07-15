Trump shooting casts shadow on safety at Republican National Convention

Supporters await former President Donald Trump's airport arrival ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024

Last Updated July 15, 2024 4:12 am.

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Republicans have arrived in Milwaukee as an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump brings a heightened sense of security to the Republican National Convention this week.

Trump arrived in the city Sunday ahead of the four-day event that was expected to invigorate Republicans as they formally elect him as their 2024 presidential nominee.

Many people arriving at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport wore bright red hats and shirts with bold text proclaiming well-known Trump slogans, but much of the conversation was about the bloodshed at the rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

The shooting, which the former president says pierced his ear, killed one supporter and injured two others.

It’s also made the increasing polarization of the political atmosphere top of mind for Americans and put a focus on security at the major Republican event

The U.S. Secret Service has said they are confident with their current safety plans for the convention, while Trump said in a social media post Sunday that he considered delaying his trip but did not want to allow a shooter to force a change to the schedule.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

5h ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

6h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony
SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke. The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

6m ago

July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today
July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today

OTTAWA — The second instalment of this year's national carbon price rebate will be deposited or mailed out to millions of households today. The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue...

1h ago

