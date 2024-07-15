Trump shooting casts shadow on safety at Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Republicans have arrived in Milwaukee as an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump brings a heightened sense of security to the Republican National Convention this week.

Trump arrived in the city Sunday ahead of the four-day event that was expected to invigorate Republicans as they formally elect him as their 2024 presidential nominee.

Many people arriving at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport wore bright red hats and shirts with bold text proclaiming well-known Trump slogans, but much of the conversation was about the bloodshed at the rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

The shooting, which the former president says pierced his ear, killed one supporter and injured two others.

It’s also made the increasing polarization of the political atmosphere top of mind for Americans and put a focus on security at the major Republican event

The U.S. Secret Service has said they are confident with their current safety plans for the convention, while Trump said in a social media post Sunday that he considered delaying his trip but did not want to allow a shooter to force a change to the schedule.

