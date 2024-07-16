5 people hospitalized after a dramatic bus accident in a Spanish highway tunnel

Posted July 16, 2024 5:14 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A dramatic bus accident at the mouth of a highway tunnel in northeast Spain injured five people, three of them critically, officials said Tuesday.

The bus was carrying 50-60 textile workers to a nearby factory when the accident occurred on the C-32 highway about an hour north of Barcelona, according to emergency services and local officials.

From the position of the bus, it appears to have hit the sloped edge as it was entering the tunnel and it was vaulted upward until its front came to a rest at the top. That left it propped diagonally across the entrance to the tunnel.

Emergency authorities for the Catalonia region said three people in critical condition were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Barcelona. Two more people were taken to a local hospital.

The accident took place near the town of Pineda de Mar, a Mediterranean coastal town. Traffic authorities closed the highway to all vehicles heading north.

Top Stories

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

11h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

16h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

22m ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

39m ago

