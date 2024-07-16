EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Adriana Gomez Licon, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 3:27 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 on a website that sells Trump-branded shoes that is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure. The company says the new shoes are limited edition with only 5,000 pairs available and estimated to ship in September or October. It also said 10 pairs will be randomly autographed.

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery,” it says. “With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector’s item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history.”

CIC Ventures is the same company that debuted “Never Surrender High-Tops,” shiny gold sneakers with an American flag detail on the back, for $399.

The sale is another sign the former president’s allies intend to capitalize on how Trump reacted after the shooting at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump got back to his feet and pumped his fist toward the crowd, mouthing “fight, fight.”

On Monday, Trump got a hero’s welcome at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, appearing visibly emotional with a bandage over his right ear as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Supporters are hoping those moments help him pave his path straight back to the White House as he challenges Democratic President Joe Biden’s reelection. Biden has been to trying to reassure his own party that he is capable of serving another four years, but there are worries and calls to nominate another candidate after his debate performance last month.

Earlier this year, Trump made an unusual stop at “Sneaker Con” to introduce the shiny gold high tops.

CIC Ventures’ website says it is not political and has no connection to a political campaign, though Trump campaign officials have promoted it in online posts.

Adriana Gomez Licon, The Associated Press



