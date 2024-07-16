Airfares continue to rise from last year — and soar above pre-pandemic levels

Airfares continue to rise over last year — and soar above pre-pandemic levels Passengers are seen in the WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 10:32 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 10:42 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says airfares rose two per cent year-over-year in June, and continued to soar above pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from the consumer price index show the increase follows a 4.5 per cent year-over-year bump in May and a fairly flat April.

Prices also stood nearly 19 per cent above what travellers paid for their plane tickets in June 2019.

The pricier fares stem partly from limited competition and flight capacity among airlines, which more than offset softening demand since the post-pandemic travel boom.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen says fares have risen for most of the year — including on key domestic routes — following an 11-month stretch of year-over-year declines, mainly in 2023.

However, he says WestJet may need to lower its prices in the short term to lure back customers after a two-day mechanics strike that prompted more than 1,300 flight cancellations and upended plans for at least 170,000 travellers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible
Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warning and thunderstorm watches for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings heavy downpours and a risk of storms for the region. A rainfall...

updated

3m ago

Flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING

15m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

2h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

3h ago

