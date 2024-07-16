An Australian computer scientist who claimed to invent bitcoin referred to prosecutors for perjury

FILE - Craig Wright arrives at the Rolls Building in London for a hearing over the identity of the creator of Bitcoin, in London, Feb. 23, 2024. Wright, an Australian computer scientist found to have falsely claimed to be the mysterious creator of the bitcoin cryptocurrency, will be referred to British prosecutors for possible perjury and forgery charges, a London judge said Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 6:47 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 7:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — An Australian computer scientist found to have falsely claimed to be the mysterious creator of the bitcoin cryptocurrency will be referred to British prosecutors for possible perjury and forgery charges, a London judge said Tuesday.

Judge James Mellor, who ruled after a civil trial in March that Craig Wright was not the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that has masked the creator of bitcoin’s identity, said he will refer evidence from the case to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether to bring charges.

“In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr. Wright committed ‘a most serious abuse’ of the process of the courts of the U.K., Norway and the U.S.A.,” Mellor said. “I have no doubt that I should refer the relevant papers in this case to the CPS for consideration of whether a prosecution should be commenced against Dr. Wright for his wholescale perjury and forgery of documents.”

Mellor had ruled at trial that Wright did not invent bitcoin, was not the man behind Nakamoto, or creator of the bitcoin software.

The murky origins of bitcoin date to the height of the financial crisis in 2008, when a person or group using the Nakamoto pen name issued a paper explaining how digital currency could be sent around the world anonymously, without banks or national currencies.

Speculation on the identity of Nakamoto swirled for years and several candidates had emerged when Wright emerged to claim the identity in 2016, only to quickly return to the shadows, saying he didn’t “have the courage” to provide more proof.

In what was considered a major victory for open source developers, a nonprofit group of technology and crypto companies successfully sued Wright in the High Court to prove he’s not Nakamoto.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) had argued that Wright had used his claim as bitcoin’s inventor to “terrorize” developers by filing litigation to prevent them from further developing the open-source technology.

The case had implications for control of the intellectual property rights of the world’s most popular virtual currency. The ruling affected three pending lawsuits Wright filed based on his claim to having the intellectual property rights to bitcoin.

Wright, who testified over several days of the five-week trial, denied the allegations.

Bitcoin is the world’s most high-profile digital currency, and like others is not tied to any bank or government. Like cash, it allows users to spend and receive money anonymously, or mostly so. It can be converted to cash when deposited into accounts at prices set in online trading.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

29m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

29m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

13h ago

2:44
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt

How did a 20-year-old gunman come so close to killing Donald Trump on Saturday? Brandon Choghri has the latest on the investigation, as law enforcement points fingers over the massive security failure.

8h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

16h ago

0:38
Trump classified documents case dismissed
Trump classified documents case dismissed

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling top secret documents after he left office.

18h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

19h ago

More Videos