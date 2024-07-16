EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

California prison on emergency generator power following power outage amid heat wave

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 4:52 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:56 pm.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An overcrowded California men’s prison was running on emergency generator power for a third day Tuesday following a major electrical outage in the area over the weekend amid a heat wave.

Utility crews were working to restore service to California State Prison, Solano, after electricity went out Sunday in parts of Vacaville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Sacramento.

Temperatures in Vacaville topped 96 degrees (35.5 Celsius) on Sunday and hot weather was expected all week.

Running water, ice and cooling fans were made available “to help manage heat-related concerns,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

In addition, medical staff were making rounds to monitor the well-being of the inmates, officials said.

“The health and safety of all individuals living and working within our institution and in our community are our top priorities. This outage does not compromise security at SOL, and we are working to promptly address the needs of our population,” the statement said.

Pacific Gas & Electric has been on site since the outage began, working on repairs. There was no estimate for when power would be restored.

Solano State Prison is one of the most overpopulated lockups in California. As of June, the facility held more than 3,900 men and was at 153% of its intended capacity, according to a corrections department report.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

1m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

53m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1h ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

35m ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

1m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

53m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1h ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

2h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

2h ago

2:18
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours

Recycling and garbage bins were used to collect numerous leaks that sprung inside City Hall.

2h ago

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

4h ago

3:13
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding

As Stella Acquisto explains, there is a silver lining later on today.

28m ago

More Videos