EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general’s official residence

From left, Central Park Tower, One57, Steinway Tower (under construction) and the MoMA Expansion Tower, four residential skyscrapers tower over the skyline south of Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City on February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ted Shaffrey

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.

Global Affairs Canada says a previous New York City residence purchased in 1961 isn’t up to code and doesn’t meet the department’s standards, but won’t say what is being done with it.

The deed to the new condo shows it was listed for more than $6.6 million USD and was sold last month to “His Majesty the King in right of Canada.”

The title of the buyer sparked a lively discussion in New York real estate circles about whether King Charles himself had bought the luxury home.

A listing for the unit in Steinway Tower, a building near the southern edge of Central Park known as the world’s thinnest skyscraper, shows it has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

It boasts a wet bar, a powder room finished in jewel onyx and — as Canadian officials ramp up their entreaties ahead of the upcoming U.S. election — plenty of space for entertaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

1m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

0m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

26m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

1m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

0m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

26m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

1h ago

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

6h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

1h ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

19h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

19h ago

More Videos