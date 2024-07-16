Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general’s official residence

OTTAWA — Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.

Global Affairs Canada says a previous New York City residence purchased in 1961 isn’t up to code and doesn’t meet the department’s standards, but won’t say what is being done with it.

The deed to the new condo shows it was listed for more than $6.6 million USD and was sold last month to “His Majesty the King in right of Canada.”

The title of the buyer sparked a lively discussion in New York real estate circles about whether King Charles himself had bought the luxury home.

A listing for the unit in Steinway Tower, a building near the southern edge of Central Park known as the world’s thinnest skyscraper, shows it has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

It boasts a wet bar, a powder room finished in jewel onyx and — as Canadian officials ramp up their entreaties ahead of the upcoming U.S. election — plenty of space for entertaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press