EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Significant flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Detroit-area county to pay $7 million to family of man killed while jailed for drunken driving

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 10:56 am.

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area county agreed to a $7 million settlement in the death of a man who was severely beaten by another man while in jail for a misdemeanor.

Separately, a federal prosecutor announced Monday that the Wayne County jail has agreed to improve how it serves people with disabilities and mental health needs.

“Wayne County has a long and troubled history of providing inadequate services to inmates who have disabilities,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Thomas Carr, 53, died a year ago after suffering severe head injuries while serving a brief sentence for drunken driving. He was attacked in his cell by a man who was being held on domestic violence charges and had a history of mental health problems.

Attorneys for Carr’s family said jail staff knew the cellmate was a risk but did not house him in a mental health unit or segregate him from others, The Detroit News reported.

At the time, the sheriff’s office, which operates the jail, said there was a “staffing emergency” in July 2023.

Wayne County will pay $5 million of the settlement and insurance will cover $2 million, spokesperson Doda Lulgjuraj said.

“Nobody should go in there for a misdemeanor and have it be a death sentence,” Carr’s sister, Virginia Adkins, said.

The federal government’s scrutiny of jail operations preceded Carr’s death. It had received complaints about a lack of access to medications, mental health services and medical equipment.

The jail has agreed to improve mental health services for all people who have disabilities, among other changes, the government said. The jail will be required to file progress reports and hire a consultant.

Wayne County attorney James Heath said in a statement that inmate health and safety is the jail’s “top priority.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

13m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

13m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

24m ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

17h ago

2:47
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert

Assassinations and political violence are rare in Canada, but a recent shift in the political culture has some concerned about the safety of MPs and party leaders.

15h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

17h ago

More Videos