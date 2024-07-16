EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

El Salvador has arrested 3,319 minors and sentenced almost 600 as part of anti-gang crackdown

FILE - A handcuffed Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits for the start of a court trial at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Center in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 10, 2019. A court in the country has imposed sentences of up to 1,420 years in prison for certain MS-13 affiliates indicted for crimes committed between 2018 and 2019, the Attorney General’s Office said Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 4:17 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:26 pm.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A rights report released Tuesday says the government of El Salvador has arrested 3,319 underage suspects and sentenced 579 to prison terms during the harsh 2 1/2 year-old crackdown on street gangs.

The report by Human Rights Watch says the minors have often been held in “inhumane conditions,” and sometimes in the same facilities with adults. The reports said authorities have done little to ensure food, health care and family contact, or protect them from beatings or sexual assault in prison.

Of the 3,319 detained, a total of 841 minors remained in custody as of January, the report said.

Of the those convicted, the report claims authorities in many cases coerced the minors into “making false confessions to crimes through a combination of abusive plea deals and sometimes mistreatment or torture.”

And the underage suspects have often been convicted of offenses like “unlawful association,” which the report says “have overbroad definitions and harsh maximum sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years,” adding “these convictions were often based on uncorroborated and contradictory statements by police.”

Earlier this month, the human rights organization Cristosal said at least 261 people have died in prisons in El Salvador during the crackdown on street gangs.

Under a state of emergency originally declared in 2022 and still in effect, President Nayib Bukele’s government has rounded up 81,110 suspected gang members in sweeps that rights groups say are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live. The government has had to release about 7,000 people because of a lack of evidence.

The group said in a report that, as of April 15, 88 of the 261 deaths “may have been the result of a criminal act,” though it did not specify what those acts may have been.

Bukele’s administration has made a point of publishing videos of inmates clad only in underwear being frog-marched down stairways by guards.

While the government is accused of committing mass human rights abuses in the crackdown, Bukele remains highly popular in El Salvador because homicide rates sharply dropped following the detentions. The Central American nation went from being one of the most dangerous countries in the world to having the lowest homicide rate in the region.

Bukele rode that popularity into reelection in February, despite the country’s constitution prohibiting second terms for presidents.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

5m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

58m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

39m ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

5m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

58m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

2h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

3h ago

2:18
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours

Recycling and garbage bins were used to collect numerous leaks that sprung inside City Hall.

2h ago

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

4h ago

3:13
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding

As Stella Acquisto explains, there is a silver lining later on today.

32m ago

More Videos