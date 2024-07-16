French prime minister is expected to formally resign, but stay at the head of a caretaker government

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal leaves the weekly cabinet meeting, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

By Sylvie Corbet And Barbara Surk, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 9:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to formally accept the prime minister’s resignation on Tuesday while keeping him as the head of a caretaker government.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered his resignation last week after a chaotic election result left the government in limbo. Macron asked him to remain temporarily as the head of the government pending a further decision, with France about to be under an international spotlight as it hosts the Paris Olympics.

French media said the prime minister’s resignation is expected to be formally accepted by Macron by Tuesday evening.

The move would allow Attal to take up his seat as a lawmaker in the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of government, and lead the group of Macron’s centrist allies. It would also prevent him from being exposed to a potential no-confidence vote in parliament.

The opening session of the National Assembly is scheduled on Thursday.

The caretaker government led by Attal would focus only on handling day-to-day affairs.

There is no firm timeline for when Macron, who held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, must name a new prime minister.

France has been at the brink of a governing paralysis since elections for the National Assembly earlier this month resulted in a split among three major political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, Macron’s centrist allies and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

The New Popular Front won the most seats but fell well short of an outright majority to govern on its own.

The leftist coalition’s three main parties, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens, have urged the president to turn to them to form the new government, yet their internal talks have turned into a harsh dispute over whom to choose as prime minister.

France Unbowed suspended the talks on Monday, accusing the Socialists of sabotaging candidacies they have put forward to replace Attal.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said Tuesday the leftist coalition needs “to think, talk and resume discussions” if it wants to meet “the expectation of the public” and fulfil its promise that it “is ready to govern.”

Faure acknowledged that lengthy discussions, public bickering and occasional angry verbal exchanges among the coalition’s party leaders are “not a good look.” But “the stakes are so high that it’s not unusual for us to talk for a long time and that sometimes, we yell,” Faure said on France Inter radio.

National Rally’s vice president, Sebastien Chenu, said the quarreling on the left is a sign that the New Popular Front “is not ready to govern.”

He also lashed out at Macron on Tuesday, saying the retention of Attal at the helm of government following two recent elections — for the European Parliament and the National Assembly — was “a denial of democracy.”

Keeping him on to manage “current affairs” amounts to “failing” the French people, Chenu said in an interview with Europe 1 and CNews broadcasters.

“We cannot make something new out of something old,” Chenu said. “Attal must pack his bags, he and all his ministers.”

___

Surk reported from Nice, France.

___

Follow AP’s global election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/ and AP’s Paris Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Sylvie Corbet And Barbara Surk, The Associated Press







Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

1h ago

Toronto, parts of GTA under a thunderstorm warning amid humid conditions
Toronto, parts of GTA under a thunderstorm warning amid humid conditions

Environment Canada has issued thunderstorm watches and warnings for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings a risk of storms for the region on Tuesday. A warning is in effect for Toronto,...

updated

0m ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

1h ago

Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices. The agency reported Tuesday...

breaking

31m ago

