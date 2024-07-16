French rugby head says ‘chain of events is dramatic’ after national team assault, racism claims

Florian Grill, head of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), reacts during a press conference , Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Paris. Florian Grill, addressed the two recent incidents involving the national rugby team before a test match against Argentina in Mendoza, about 1,000 kilometers west of Buenos Aires. (AP Photo/Tom Nouvian)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 8:57 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 9:13 am.

MARCOUSSIS, FRANCE (AP) — French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill on Tuesday addressed allegations of sexual assault and racism against members of the national team on its tour of Argentina, saying the “chain of events is dramatic” for all involved.

Team members Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested for sexual assault in Buenos Aires on July 9 after a complaint was filed against them in the city of Mendoza, where the French delegation had made a stopover before traveling to Uruguay.

Two days earlier, teammate Melvin Jaminet allegedly made racist comments in a video posted and then deleted on Instagram.

“There will be a before and an after Mendoza,” Grill stated, likening the impact to “a cold shower” and “a hammer on our head,” during a press conference held at the French national rugby center in Marcoussis, in the southern Paris region.

“This chain of events is dramatic for the victim, for the players, and for the image of France as the country is about to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Grill declined to comment on the ongoing judicial procedure involving Jegou and Auradou. They allegedly prevented a woman from leaving their hotel room and subjected her to non-consensual sexual acts. Both players denied the violence, claiming the encounter was consensual.

Grill mentioned that the hearing for the two players could happen on Tuesday.

“We are not judges. We fully trust the Argentinian justice,” he said.

Grill also said the French federation had filed a report with the public prosecutor on July 12, following Jaminet’s video comments in which he said he would “headbutt” the first Arab he met on the street.

“Racism exists in rugby. We won’t hide behind excuses and pretend it’s not here,” declared Grill.

The president detailed a “zero tolerance” plan for racist behavior in the future that could lead to permanent bans from the French national team for players, fines for players and clubs, and, at the amateur levels, red cards or definitive cancellation of matches.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

The Associated Press


