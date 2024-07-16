Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing, dismembering B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 5:42 pm.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man who admitted killing and dismembering his wife has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge.

Obnes Regis initially pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera and committing indignity to her remains, but later pleaded guilty to both charges after his trial began in May.

The brief trial in New Westminster heard that Regis killed Onotera with a single punch to the head during an argument in the couple’s home.

The court heard that he then dismembered her body and disposed of her remains along the banks of the Fraser River in Fort Langley.

Regis told undercover officers about his crimes in December 2021, after Onotera was reported missing by family members that August.

He later repeated the confession to Mounties during an interrogation, adding that his then 18-month-old daughter had witnessed the assault and had accompanied him when he scattered his wife’s remains.

The sentence included 11 years for the manslaughter charge and five for indignity to remains.

Justice Martha Devlin said Tuesday there was a need to demonstrate that intimate partner violence would not be tolerated by the courts.

With credit for time in custody, Regis will serve just over 12 years in prison.

(CTV Vancouver)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Just over 53,,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

5m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

22m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1h ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

2h ago

