Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing, dismembering B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man who admitted killing and dismembering his wife has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge.

Obnes Regis initially pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera and committing indignity to her remains, but later pleaded guilty to both charges after his trial began in May.

The brief trial in New Westminster heard that Regis killed Onotera with a single punch to the head during an argument in the couple’s home.

The court heard that he then dismembered her body and disposed of her remains along the banks of the Fraser River in Fort Langley.

Regis told undercover officers about his crimes in December 2021, after Onotera was reported missing by family members that August.

He later repeated the confession to Mounties during an interrogation, adding that his then 18-month-old daughter had witnessed the assault and had accompanied him when he scattered his wife’s remains.

The sentence included 11 years for the manslaughter charge and five for indignity to remains.

Justice Martha Devlin said Tuesday there was a need to demonstrate that intimate partner violence would not be tolerated by the courts.

With credit for time in custody, Regis will serve just over 12 years in prison.

(CTV Vancouver)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press