Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 30 as the sides weigh the latest cease-fire proposal

An Israeli soldier moves on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

By Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 6:17 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 6:26 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip overnight into Tuesday killed 24 people, including women and children, according to hospital records, in deadly violence that continues to rage as Israel and Hamas weigh the latest cease-fire proposal.

The deaths in Nuseirat and Zawaida, which included 10 women and four children, came days after Hamas said cease-fire talks meant to wind down the nine-month-long war would continue even after Israel targeted the militant group’s top military commander, Mohammed Deif, whose fate remained unclear. Israel says another senior Hamas militant was killed in that strike which, according to local officials, killed 90 Palestinians, including children.

International mediators are working to push Israel and Hamas toward agreeing to a deal that would bring a halt to the devastating fighting and set free roughly 120 hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

The strikes late Monday and early Tuesday hit four residential homes, according to emergency workers. An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies of the dead, some wrapped in blue blankets and a floral sheet, as they were ferried to Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah. Clouds of smoke from Israeli strikes could be seen rising above the city.

The military said it “conducted targeted raids on terror targets” in central Gaza, without elaborating. It did not immediately provide additional details on the targets.

In southern Gaza, nine people were killed in two separate strikes overnight Monday, according to medical officials and Associated Press journalists.

Four people were killed in a blast that struck a house in eastern Khan Younis while five other people were killed in a strike on a street in southernmost Rafah according to ambulance workers who transported the bodies to Nasser Hospital.

An AP journalist counted the bodies at the hospital before a funeral was held at its gates.

The military said that air force planes struck some 40 targets in Gaza over the past day, among them observation posts, Hamas military structures and explosives-rigged buildings.

The war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed more than 38,600 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. The war has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal Palestinian territory, displaced most of its 2.3 million population and triggered widespread hunger.

Hamas’ surprise attack killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants took roughly 250 people hostage. About 120 remain in captivity, with about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.

Violence has also surged in the West Bank during the war and on Tuesday a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli policeman, wounding him lightly, before another officer opened fire, killing the assailant, who was identified as a 19-year-old from Gaza.

Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press


Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

31m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

13h ago

2:44
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt

How did a 20-year-old gunman come so close to killing Donald Trump on Saturday? Brandon Choghri has the latest on the investigation, as law enforcement points fingers over the massive security failure.

8h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

16h ago

0:38
Trump classified documents case dismissed
Trump classified documents case dismissed

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling top secret documents after he left office.

18h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

19h ago

