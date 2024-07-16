EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Significant flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Jack Black ‘blindsided’ by bandmate’s Trump assassination comment, cancels tour

FILE - Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 16, 2024 11:19 am.

Actor and musician Jack Black has cancelled the remainder of his Tenacious D tour after bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Sunday’s concert in Sydney, Australia.

During the concert, Gass, who was celebrating a birthday, was presented with a cake and asked to make a wish.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” he said to laughs from the audience.

Black then says “Thank you.”

Footage of the remark was quick to spread online, with considerable backlash.

The School of Rock actor responded Tuesday by suspending the remainder of the tour, saying he didn’t know Gass was going to make the comment.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black said in a post shared on social media.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

Black not only announced the end of the tour, but suggested that his creative partnership with Gass is also now in question.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans on are hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Black is an ardent Joe Biden supporter and recently spoke at a Biden fundraiser in L.A.

“When democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call,” he said at the event.

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

9m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

