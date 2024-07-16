Jack Black ‘blindsided’ by bandmate’s Trump assassination comment, cancels tour

Actor and musician Jack Black has cancelled the remainder of his Tenacious D tour after bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Sunday’s concert in Sydney, Australia.

During the concert, Gass, who was celebrating a birthday, was presented with a cake and asked to make a wish.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” he said to laughs from the audience.

Black then says “Thank you.”

Footage of the remark was quick to spread online, with considerable backlash.

They crossed a line yesterday pic.twitter.com/X3ZmsQ13Rc — CornHODLio (@greatcornhodlio) July 15, 2024

The School of Rock actor responded Tuesday by suspending the remainder of the tour, saying he didn’t know Gass was going to make the comment.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black said in a post shared on social media.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

Black not only announced the end of the tour, but suggested that his creative partnership with Gass is also now in question.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans on are hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Black is an ardent Joe Biden supporter and recently spoke at a Biden fundraiser in L.A.

“When democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call,” he said at the event.