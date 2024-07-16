Jack Black ends Tenacious D tour after bandmate’s Trump shooting comment

FILE - Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 10:43 am.

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D — made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — has canceled the rest of their tour after Gass’ remarks about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

While onstage at a concert in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was presented with a birthday cake and asked to “make a wish” by Black. Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” an apparent reference to the rally shooting a day before that left the former president with an injured ear. The video of Gass was widely circulated on social media.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said in a Tuesday statement on Instagram. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Following Black’s statement, Gass apologized on Instagram.

“The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he wrote Tuesday. “I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

The band recently completed dates in the U.S. and Europe. Their “Spicy Meatball Tour” was slated to continue Tuesday night in Newcastle, hitting most major cities in Australia and New Zealand this month before returning to the U.S. for a select few dates in October.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D’s concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed,” their touring company announced in a statement on Instagram Tuesday. “Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.”

When asked for further comment, a represented for the band directed the Associated Press back to Black’s statement. Details on refunds for the remaining tour dates were not immediately available.

Top Stories

Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible
Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warning and thunderstorm watches for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings heavy downpours and a risk of storms for the region. A rainfall...

updated

5m ago

Flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING

17m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

2h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

3h ago

