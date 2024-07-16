Last summer Boston was afflicted by rain. This year, there’s a heat emergency

Sierra Payne, of Boston, reaches for a bottle of water while trying to stay cool under an umbrella as she visits Wollaston Beach, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Quincy, Mass. Temperatures reached 90 degrees in many areas in the state Monday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Nick Perry And Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Last summer, Boston was afflicted by rain. This year, the city is baking, with Mayor Michelle Wu this week declaring a heat emergency.

Neither scenario has been ideal for kayakers and paddleboarders on the Charles River, although more tend to opt for too much heat over too much moisture.

“When it’s in the 70s and 80s, that’s great weather for paddling,” said Mark Jacobson, the vice president of Paddle Boston. “When it starts getting above 90, then we notice that there’s a little bit of a drop off, but people are still coming out. So, it affects business, but it doesn’t shut us down the way rain would.”

Wu declared the heat emergency Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach into the high 90s Fahrenheit (around 36 Celsius) and the heat index expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). Similar temperatures are expected across much of New England.

City officials in Boston said they’re taking a number of measures to cool things off, including setting up misting tents around the city, opening cooling centers at 14 community centers and encouraging residents to seek relief in city pools and libraries.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said it experienced a 22% increase in 911 calls on Monday. The organization said it typically expects a 10-15% increase in emergency calls during heat waves.

Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities nationwide. And this year, the U.S. is experiencing dangerous conditions across much of the country, especially in the West. Climate scientists warn the extreme weather is a harbinger of things to come as the planet warms.

“As we face another round of hot weather in Boston, our city teams are working to ensure all residents, especially children and seniors, have the resources to stay cool,” Wu said in a statement. “We’re encouraging families to take advantage of the pools and splash pads that are open, take breaks inside, and to stay hydrated and check on each other.”

On Boston Common, Ashley Cealy was selling lemonade and roasted nuts Tuesday, when temperatures were predicted to rise into the mid-90s. The 21-year-old Boston resident said she tends to see more thirsty customers when the temperature soars, but not always.

“When there is a heat advisory, people might stay in, so it’s hit or miss,” she said.

Cealy, who works at a stand next to a visitor’s center, said she does her best to keep cool during the hottest hours of the day.

“I have a little fan and I keep hydrated,” she said. “I have shade as well, so that’s good.”

Perry reported from Meredith, New Hampshire.

Nick Perry And Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press


