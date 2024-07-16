Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Parking Enforcement Officer in Ossington area

Toronto police
A Toronto police officer is shown in this undated image. Photo: Canva.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 16, 2024 7:02 pm.

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer in the Ossington area.

Police were called to Burns Street and Ossington Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s alleged the parking office was conducting enforcement in the area and issued a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle. The driver approached the officer and was reportedly upset about having received a ticket.

The driver than allegedly assaulted the officer.

Ali Adiman, 46, of Woodbrige was arrested and charged with assault peace officer and assault bodily harm. He will appear in court on Sept. 10.

