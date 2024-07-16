Man who stabbed a French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of Olympics is taken to psychiatric hospital

Soldiers leave for a patrol at the military camp set up in the Vincennes woods, Monday, July 15, 2024 just outside Paris. The military camp, with prefabricated barracks and sleeping stretchers, is being built in the east of Paris to house 4,500 soldiers assigned to security during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 7:21 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 7:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — The man who stabbed and wounded a French soldier patrolling Paris just days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics has been taken to a psychiatric hospital, French prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred Monday outside the Gare de l’Est train station in eastern Paris. The city has been under a high security alert before the start of the Summer Games on July 26. The soldier was hospitalized with a shoulder blade injury, but was not in life-threatening condition, officials said after the attack.

A statement from the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office Tuesday identified the attacker as 40-year-old Christian Ingondo, who was born in Congo. Ingondo was released from custody Tuesday morning and transferred to a psychiatric hospital that is under police supervision, the statement said.

Investigations into attempted murder and the suspect’s background are ongoing, the statement said.

In 2018, Ingondo was under judicial investigation on murder charges, the prosecutor’s statement said. Two years later, in 2020, the investigating judges dropped charges against him and ordered a mandatory hospitalization.

Thousands of troops serve in the Sentinelle force for France’s domestic security, created to guard prominent French sites after a string of deadly Islamic State extremist attacks in 2015. Soldiers in the Sentinelle force have been targeted in the past.

Paris is deploying around 30,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine river. About 18,000 members of the military are also helping ensure security, with thousands of them staying in a huge camp erected on the edge of Paris.

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

30m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

30m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

13h ago

2:44
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt

How did a 20-year-old gunman come so close to killing Donald Trump on Saturday? Brandon Choghri has the latest on the investigation, as law enforcement points fingers over the massive security failure.

8h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

16h ago

0:38
Trump classified documents case dismissed
Trump classified documents case dismissed

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling top secret documents after he left office.

18h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

19h ago

More Videos