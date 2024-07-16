Media companies win court injunction against sports-streaming pirates

OTTAWA — Major broadcasters have won a court injunction to prevent internet pirates from illegally streaming live sports events to online viewers.

A newly released Federal Court ruling says the anonymous and elusive pirates make money by infringing the media companies’ copyright.

Rogers Communications, Bell Media, Groupe TVA and others went to court to try to stop the illicit streaming.

In its decision, the court says the applicants have shown they are entitled to an injunction.

The evidence identified one type of piracy that uses open websites to offer unauthorized, free viewing of live sports events, with money made through advertising.

Another other type offers viewers unauthorized subscription services, accessed for a fee through a computer, smartphone or television set-top box.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press