EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Mississauga long-term care home flooded after torrential downpours

Tyndall Seniors Village in Mississauga
Tyndall Seniors Village in Mississauga experienced flooding following a deluge in the GTA on July 16, 2024. Credit: Tyndall Seniors Village

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 16, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:29 pm.

A long-term care home in Mississauga is flooded after the torrential downpours on Tuesday.

A creek near the home overflowed and led to “extensive flooding” at Tyndall Seniors Village on 1060 Eglinton Avenue East, according to Mississauga Fire.

Peel Paramedics and Mississauga firefighters are on scene to coordinate patient care.

The city building inspector has been notified and buses will be deployed as temporary shelter.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were also assisting those stranded on Highway 401 as vast swaths of roadway across the GTA flooded after the area received a month’s worth of rain in a few hours.

