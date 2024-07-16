EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

North Carolina approves party seeking to put RFK Jr. on the ballot, rejects effort for Cornel West

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton in Washington, May 24, 2024. Georgia Democrats are challenging efforts to place Kennedy and three other candidates on the state's presidential ballots, part of a nationwide effort to block candidates who could siphon votes from incumbent President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 3:26 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s election board voted Tuesday to certify a political party that wants to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballot this fall. The panel rejected a similar petition effort by a group backing Cornel West, citing questions about how signatures were collected.

After weeks of reviewing the signature drives, the board voted 4-1 to recognize the We The People party that Kennedy, an author and environmental lawyer, is using as a vehicle to run in a handful of states. The election board decision means the party can place Kennedy on statewide ballots.

The board’s Democratic majority voted 3-2 along party lines to block the Justice for All Party of North Carolina from ballots. That group is backing West, a professor and progressive activist.

We The People and Justice for All each collected enough valid signatures from registered and qualified voters. The 13,865 required are a small fraction of those needed to run as an independent candidate in North Carolina, which Kennedy initially attempted.

Board Chair Alan Hirsch, a Democrat, said that while he believed thousands of signatures turned in by Justice for All were credible, he had serious misgivings about the purpose of signature collectors unrelated to the group that also turned in petitions.

In a video presented to the board, a pro-Donald Trump activist collected signatures for West outside a Trump rally in North Carolina and said getting West on the ballot would take votes away from presumptive Democratic nominee and President Joe Biden.

Seperately, Hirsch pointed to the group People Over Party collecting signatures to support West’s candidacy. He said its attorney refused to provide information sought in a board subpoena. The party’s lawyer called the subpoena requests overly broad and subject to attorney-client privilege.

“I have no confidence that this was done legitimately,” Hirsch said of the petition drive.

Board staff also said that of nearly 50 people contacted at random from the Justice For All petition list, many said they didn’t sign the petition or didn’t know what it was for.

The election board’s two Republican members said both groups should have been recognized as official parties.

“Justice for All has submitted well over the number of petitions required. And if we don’t approve them as a new party in the state of North Carolina based on talking to 49 people, I think that would be injustice for all,” GOP member Kevin Lewis said.

Republicans and their allies have said the board’s Democratic majority was trying to deny ballot access to candidates who would take away votes from Biden in the battleground state won by Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Justice for All Party of North Carolina Chair Italo Medelius said he expected the party would ask a federal judge to order its candidates be placed on the ballot.

Not including North Carolina, Kennedy’s campaign has said he is officially on the ballot in nine states and has submitted signatures in 15 more. The West campaign said it has secured ballot access in nine other states, but acknowledged some certifications must still be finalized.

In some states, the drives to get West and Kennedy on ballot have been backed by secretive groups and Republican donors.

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Almost 170,000 customers across Toronto are currently without power after suspected flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are currently responding to scattered...

2m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

22m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

2m ago

'I was drunk': Singer says she's checking into rehab after botched National Anthem at MLB event
'I was drunk': Singer says she's checking into rehab after botched National Anthem at MLB event

There's one person who didn't knock it out of the park at Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby on Monday night in Texas. That would be country singer Ingrid Andress, whose rendition of the U.S. National...

25m ago

