EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Oregon award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy drowns in river accident

FILE - Naomi Pomeroy's Beast restaurant is shown on Sept. 27, 2013, in Portland, Ore. Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Ore., on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident in the Willamette River, authorities said. She was 49 years old. Pomeroy drowned Saturday, July 13, 2024, near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:26 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Oregon, on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident, authorities said. She was 49 years old.

Pomeroy drowned Saturday evening in the Willamette River near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. Pomeroy was pulled under the water and trapped by a paddle board leash. The group had tied their inner tubes and paddle board together.

Authorities said they safely recovered the other two people on the shore and transported them to a boat launch.

The sheriff’s office said it is still working to recover Pomeroy’s body. It searched the area using sonar, underwater cameras and drones but was unable to find it due to heavy debris.

“I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones”, Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a statement. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office warned people not to attach themselves to a paddle board unless it has a quick release leash, and advised against tying two or more inner tubes together, as doing so means each person should have a life jacket.

Pomeroy rose to prominence in the Portland food scene after opening the restaurant Beast in 2007. There, diners could enjoy a six-course prix fixe dinner served at communal tables and built around Pomeroy’s penchant for butchering whole animals.

The restaurant paved the way for Pomeroy to win a coveted James Beard award for best chef in the Northwest in 2014, around the same time Portland was soaring in popularity as a travel destination for its food scene, natural beauty and quirky reputation. The restaurant closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Pomeroy had just recently opened a new frozen custard shop.

Pomeroy was also known for her appearance on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters, and owned the Portland cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband. The bar was closed Monday, KOIN reported, as mourners left flowers and remembrances stacked outside the business.

Heather Wallberg, who owns a restaurant across from Expatriate and has worked in the industry for over a decade, told KOIN that Pomeroy “made the Portland food scene what it is today.” She said she reached out to Expatriate to offer any help they need.

Pomeroy’s sudden passing “reminds you of the fragility of life,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer from Oregon issued a statement describing Pomeroy’s death as a tragic loss.

“Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being,” Blumenauer said. “Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed.”

Claire Rush, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

6m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

59m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

2m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

40m ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Around 105,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

6m ago

Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute
Section of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding ahead of afternoon commute

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

59m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

2m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

2h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

3h ago

2:18
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours

Recycling and garbage bins were used to collect numerous leaks that sprung inside City Hall.

2h ago

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

4h ago

3:13
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding

As Stella Acquisto explains, there is a silver lining later on today.

33m ago

More Videos