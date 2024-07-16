EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Philippine officials say suspect in the killings of 2 Australians and a Filipina has surrendered

A suspect in the killing of an Australian couple and a Filipino is escorted by police in Tagaytay city, Cavite province, Philippines, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Philippine officials say the suspect in the killings of two Australians and their Filipino companion inside their room in Tagaytay has surrendered (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:43 pm.

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — The suspect in the killings of two Australians and their Filipina companion last week at a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital has surrendered, officials said Wednesday.

The bodies of the victims, whose hands and feet were tied, were found sprawled on the floor in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay city a week ago. Police at the time said it was a rare heinous crime in a tourism destination that is largely known for a scenic volcano nestled amid a lake, abundant tropical fruits and the hospitality of its people.

Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told The Associated Press that the breakthrough in the week-old case came when the suspect was identified by at least three hotel employees based on his image that was captured by security cameras showing a part of his masked face.

The identification of the suspect eventually led to his home province of Batangas near Tagaytay where he decided to surrender, Capagcuan said.

