Prince Edward Island to restrict cellphone access in classrooms starting September

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is following in the footsteps of several other provinces and restricting cellphone use in schools.

The Education Department says in a news release it aims to enhance student focus and to create more conducive learning environments by restricting the devices in classrooms starting this September.

However, it says teachers will be able to use their discretion and allow students in Grades 7 to 12 to use cellphones in class for educational purposes.

The release says exceptions will also be made when students need access to their devices for special education or medical purposes.

New Brunswick schools will have stringent cellphone rules starting in September, when students will have to put their cellphones on silent mode in a designated area of the classroom, and could face disciplinary action if they use them to disrupt the learning environment.

Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario already restrict access to cellphones in schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press