Prince Edward Island to restrict cellphone access in classrooms starting September

A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 3:03 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is following in the footsteps of several other provinces and restricting cellphone use in schools.

The Education Department says in a news release it aims to enhance student focus and to create more conducive learning environments by restricting the devices in classrooms starting this September.

However, it says teachers will be able to use their discretion and allow students in Grades 7 to 12 to use cellphones in class for educational purposes.

The release says exceptions will also be made when students need access to their devices for special education or medical purposes.

New Brunswick schools will have stringent cellphone rules starting in September, when students will have to put their cellphones on silent mode in a designated area of the classroom, and could face disciplinary action if they use them to disrupt the learning environment.

Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario already restrict access to cellphones in schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto after possible flooding at Hydro One transmission station

Almost 170,000 customers across Toronto are currently without power after suspected flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are currently responding to scattered...

5m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

25m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

5m ago

'I was drunk': Singer says she's checking into rehab after botched National Anthem at MLB event
'I was drunk': Singer says she's checking into rehab after botched National Anthem at MLB event

There's one person who didn't knock it out of the park at Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby on Monday night in Texas. That would be country singer Ingrid Andress, whose rendition of the U.S. National...

28m ago

Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

2h ago

A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding
A month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Toronto prompting widespread flooding

As Stella Acquisto explains, there is a silver lining later on today.

1h ago

New details emerging in Trump assassination attempt
New details emerging in Trump assassination attempt

The investigation into the attempted assassination on former U.S. President Donald Trump is unearthing new leads. But as Danny Freeman explains, some critical questions still remain unanswered.

4h ago

GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

8h ago

Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

3h ago

