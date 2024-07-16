Republican convention to focus on immigration a day after a bandaged Trump makes triumphant entrance

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 12:07 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former President Donald Trump appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention’s opening night with a bandage over his right ear, the latest compelling scene in a presidential campaign already defined by dramatic turns.

GOP delegates cheered wildly when Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged in the arena, visibly emotional, as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.” That was hours after the convention had formally nominated the former president to head the Republican ticket in November against President Joe Biden.

The convention resumes Tuesday, when the focus shifts to immigration, an issue central to Trump’s political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.

Trump, accompanied by a wall of Secret Service agents Monday, did not address the hall — with his acceptance speech scheduled for Thursday — but smiled silently and occasionally waved as Greenwood sang. He eventually joined his newly announced running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, to listen to the night’s remaining speeches, often with a subdued expression and muted reactions uncharacteristic for the unabashed showman.

The raucous welcome underscored the depth of the crowd’s affection for the man who won the 2016 nomination as an outsider, at odds with the party establishment, but has vanquished all Republican rivals, silenced most conservative critics and now commands loyalty up and down the party ranks.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday’s prime-time national convention session. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

But Whatley and other Republican leaders made clear that their calls for harmony did not extend to Biden and Democrats, who find themselves still riven by worries that the 81-year-old question is not up to the job of defeating Trump.

“Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

Trump’s campaign chiefs designed the convention to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of color.

On Monday, a night devoted to the economy, delegates and a national TV audience heard from speakers the Trump campaign pitched as “everyday Americans” — a single mother talking about inflation, a union member who identified himself as a lifelong Democrat now backing Trump, a small business owner, among others.

Featured speakers also included Black Republicans who have been at the forefront of the Trump campaign’s effort to win more votes from a core Democratic constituency.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas said rising grocery and energy prices were hurting Americans’ wallets.

“We can fix this disaster,” Hunt said, by electing Trump and sending “him right back to where he belongs, the White House.”

Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press




Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

12h ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

6h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station
Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later. Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first...

4h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

3h ago

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

7h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

10h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

13h ago

2:33
Canadians with tinnitus say they suffer alone
Canadians with tinnitus say they suffer alone

Imagine hearing a ringing or buzzing sound in your head all day long? Millions of Canadians are impacted by tinnitus. One woman who has a severe form of the condition says there's a lack of support to help people like her.

11h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

14h ago

