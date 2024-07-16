Republicans tell party faithful to be resilient like Donald Trump following shooting

MILWAUKEE — The second day of the Republican National Convention is set to begin as the party pushes forward reinvigorated following Donald Trump’s first public appearance after the attempted assassination of the former president.

Trump was formally elected as the 2024 presidential nominee Monday in Milwaukee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance his running mate for the campaign.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told party faithful they must show the same strength and resilience as the former president.

The Saturday shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania has hung over the four-day convention but many of the thousands of Republicans streaming through the streets of downtown Milwaukee say it has only inspired them to push harder.

Wisconsin is among the handful of states expected to be battlegrounds in this year’s general election.

In 2016, it swung Republican when Trump went on to win, and in 2020 it went Democrat and helped put Joe Biden in the White House.

