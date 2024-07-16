EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Robot umpire challenge system could be tested next spring training, 2026 regular season use possible

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, at podium, announces the selection made by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. The Dodgers selected Kellon Lindsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 1:12 pm.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball could test the use of robot umpires as part of a challenge system in spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday the sport has made “material progress” during testing at Triple-A, the highest minor league level.

Speaking to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred said a spring training test would be needed a year before the system is adopted at the big league level.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019. It has been used at all Triple-A ballparks this year for the second straight season.

After splitting having the robot alone for the first three games of each series and a human with a challenge system in the final three, MLB switched to an all-challenge system on June 25 in which a human umpire makes nearly all decisions.

“The challenge system is more likely or more supported, if you will, than the straight ABS system,” players’ association head Tony Clark said earlier Tuesday at a separate session with the BBWAA.

Playing rules changes go before an 11-member competition committee that includes four players, an umpire and six team representatives. Ahead of the 2023 season, the committee adopted a pitch clock and restrictions on defensive shifts without support from players.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

2m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

2m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

1h ago

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

6h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

1h ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

19h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

19h ago

More Videos