Severe storms with tornadoes whip through Midwest, cutting power to 460K

A downed tree lies across a driveway after strong winds hit Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 12:33 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 12:42 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — Storms spawning multiple tornadoes blew through Iowa, Illinois — including Chicago — and Indiana, Monday downing trees and power poles and cutting power to more than 460,000 customers and businesses.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado hit Des Moines, Iowa, as storms rolled through Monday afternoon and into the night. Des Moines police were responding to calls about utility poles that had apparently snapped in two.

The storms then moved east into northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, which saw multiple tornado warnings, wind and drenching rain. Multiple tornadoes were reported along the line of storms that moved through the city, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 390,000 customers were left without power in northern Illinois alone, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service in Chicago had to take cover for a time and later reported extensive damage in the city.

A flash flood warning also was issued in the Chicago area into early Tuesday. Flooding was expected in creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets and underpasses as rain continued Monday night.

Storms moved into Indiana and Michigan later Monday night, prompting additional alerts including multiple tornado warnings in Indiana.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

12h ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

6h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station
Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later. Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first...

4h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

12h ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

6h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station
Suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Yorkville, near Union station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville and another near Union Station an hour later. Investigators say on Monday around 12:45 p.m., the first...

4h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

7h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

10h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

13h ago

2:33
Canadians with tinnitus say they suffer alone
Canadians with tinnitus say they suffer alone

Imagine hearing a ringing or buzzing sound in your head all day long? Millions of Canadians are impacted by tinnitus. One woman who has a severe form of the condition says there’s a lack of support to help people like her.

11h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

14h ago

More Videos