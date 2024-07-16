EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Significant flooding across Toronto and the GTA

S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points Tuesday morning, U.S. markets also rise

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Gains in technology and industrial stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 169.74 points at 22,921.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 602.28 points at 40,814.00. The S&P 500 index was up 25.19 points at 5,656.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.15 points at 18,477.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.19 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down 89 cents at US$81.02 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$2,459.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

10m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

