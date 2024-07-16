The Democratic National Committee says it’s investing $15 million in 7 swing state parties

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, July 15, 2024. as he heads to Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 6:16 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 6:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are trying to offer political counterprograming to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, announcing $15 million to fund campaign operations in seven key swing states — even as some in the party have urged President Joe Biden to bow out of November’s election.

The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it is investing $15 million in state parties, meant to help them open more field offices and bolster staffing. The funding will let them add to the 217 existing coordinated campaign offices working jointly for Biden’s reelection bid and state parties that already employ 1,100-plus staffers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the DNC said.

The investments will pump nearly $3 million into Wisconsin; nearly $2 million each into Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada; almost $1.5 million in Arizona; more than $1.2 million in North Carolina; and more than $1 million in Georgia.

The outlay was planned prior to former President Donald Trump being injured in an attempted assassination during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which prompted Biden and his campaign to temporarily shift its reelection strategy. Trump nonetheless is attending his party’s convention and will accept his party’s nomination on Thursday.

Trump’s campaign has spent recent weeks opening field offices, including those targeting key constituencies, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee.

“We have paid staffers and volunteer-powered field programs in every battleground state, and they are expanding daily,” Trump campaign spokesman Karoline Leavitt said. “Our aggressive and experienced operation is focused on turning out votes and highlighting the contrast” between Trump and Biden.

The DNC for months has argued that its and the Biden campaign’s growing on-the-ground operation could help swing an election expected to be close. Still, top Democrats are trying to move past questions from within their own party that have persisted about whether Biden is up to continuing to seek reelection in the weeks since his debate debacle and despite the race’s shifting dynamics after Trump was injured last weekend.

Biden and his team have furiously attempted to reassure jittery lawmakers and donors, as well as skeptical voters, that, at age 81, the Democratic president can still win in November and handle a second four-year term. Nearly 20 Democratic lawmakers have nonetheless publicly called on Biden to step aside.

The DNC said the investments will fund new field offices and help state parties get more accurate data and better coordinate party efforts for down-ballot races.

“Democrats are leaving nothing to chance and investing heavily on the ground to ensure Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win this election,“ Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “This election was always going to be close, and regardless of beltway media narratives, the entire election is going to come down to operation and turnout in the battleground states.”

Arizona Democratic Party chair Yolanda Bejarano said state officials and the Biden campaign opened a 15th coordinated campaign office in Arizona over the weekend, adding that, “This election is going to be won at the doors, talking to people about the issues that they care about.”

“This is perfect timing from my vantage point,” Bejarano said of the DNC investment. “We need the resources to do the work, to hire organizers, to have town halls across the state, to get the message out through media buys.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

32m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

32m ago

Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report
Not feasible for City of Toronto to assume operations of the Ontario Science Centre: report

A report from City of Toronto staff says the feasibility of the City being able to assume and operate the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) at its current location appears to be "very low." The report was...

12h ago

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

18h ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments
Advocates push provinces for more equitable access to cancer treatments

As the country's premiers converge in Halifax, advocates are urging them to address gaps in cancer care in Canada. Erica Natividad with the calls for equitable access and faster approval of medications.

13h ago

2:44
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt
Investigations uncover security failures in Trump assassination attempt

How did a 20-year-old gunman come so close to killing Donald Trump on Saturday? Brandon Choghri has the latest on the investigation, as law enforcement points fingers over the massive security failure.

8h ago

0:26
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible
Canadians are about to receive their second carbon tax rebate, if eligible

The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the consumer carbon levy to households in the eight provinces where it is paid.

16h ago

0:38
Trump classified documents case dismissed
Trump classified documents case dismissed

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling top secret documents after he left office.

18h ago

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

19h ago

More Videos