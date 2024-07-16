A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some have considered relocating as a result.

The results pointed to a significant majority (86 per cent) of GTHA residents agreeing (45 per cent strongly and 41 per cent somewhat) that there is currently a traffic and congestion crisis. A similar majority believes that traffic and congestion negatively impact the GTA economy (85 per cent).

Other findings include locals feeling that traffic and congestion pose serious problems for their households (63 per cent, including 24 per cent strongly and 38 per cent somewhat agreeing) and often cause them to be late (58 per cent, including 21 per cent, strongly and 37 per cent somewhat agreeing).

The most significant impact of traffic is extended and unpredictable journey times (61 per cent), GTHA residents said.

GTHA residents support 24-hour road and public transit construction, survey shows

The GTHA residents surveyed in the online Ipsos poll attribute the cause of traffic and congestion to excessive construction or mismanagement thereof (68 per cent), followed by an excess of cars and trucks on the road (57 per cent).

Due to traffic and congestion in Toronto, half (53 per cent) of residents have considered relocating outside the region. Sixty-two per cent of those surveyed indicate they are reluctant to commute to work, and half (49 per cent) accept traffic and congestion as a part of living in a large city.

A significant majority of those polled (76 per cent) said they supported 24-hour road and public transit construction to alleviate traffic and congestion.

“When asked about support in their local neighbourhoods, responses were nearly identical. Other strategies garnering support include reducing on-street parking and opening additional lanes for traffic or public transit (62 per cent),” wrote Martin Hrobsky, Vice-President of Ipsos Canada.

“Half of the residents support restricting retail and restaurant deliveries to outside normal business hours [evenings and nighttime].”

GTHA residents have also started to alter their driving habits as a result of gridlock, often reconsidering shopping trips (42 per cent), entertainment (42 per cent), dining out (38 per cent), or visiting family and friends (31 per cent).

The Ipsos poll surveyed 1,000 GTHA residents aged 18 and up.