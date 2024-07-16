EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

U.S hits Mexican accountants and firms with sanctions for timeshare scams that support drug cartel

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has fleshed out its proposed rule that would restrict and monitor U.S. investments in China for artificial intelligence, computer chips and quantum computing. The proposed rule, released Friday, June 21, 2024, stems from President Joe Biden's August 2023 executive order regarding the access that "countries of concern" have to American dollars funding advanced technologies that the U.S. government says would enhance their military, intelligence, surveillance, and cyber capabilities. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 12:45 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 1:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a group of Mexican accountants and firms allegedly linked to a timeshare fraud ring run by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

Three accountants were hit with sanctions, along with four Mexican real estate and accounting firms. In addition, Treasury and the FBI issued a notice to banks with a reminder to be vigilant in detecting and reporting timeshare fraud perpetrated by Mexico-based transnational criminal organizations.

Time share fraud targeting Americans results in tens of millions of dollars in losses annually. In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received over 600 complaints with losses of roughly $39.6 million from victims contacted by scammers regarding timeshares owned in Mexico.

The new sanctions come after the U.S. in April 2023 sanctioned members or associates of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel for timeshare fraud that allegedly targeted elderly Americans.

“Cartel fraudsters run sophisticated teams of professionals who seem perfectly normal on paper or on the phone – but in reality, they’re money launderers expertly trained in scamming U.S. citizens,” said Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson. “Unsolicited calls and emails may seem legitimate, but they’re actually made by cartel-supported criminals. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

The FBI shares tips on how to avoid timeshare fraud: Be cautious of uninvited calls, texts, or emails from anyone interested in a timeshare. Be wary of high-pressure and time-sensitive offers that require an immediate response, research everyone you are in contact with, and contact offices independently to confirm that you’re talking with a real company representative, and hire a real estate agent or lawyer you trust.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

2m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue
'Widespread' power outages in Toronto due to Hydro One supply issue

Tens of thousands Toronto Hydro customers across the city are without power due to an outage affecting Hydro One. "We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting...

2m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

1m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

27m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto
Flooded roadways and TTC subway station closures creating major mess in Toronto

It's shaping up to be a record-breaking weather event across Toronto and much of the GTA.

1h ago

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

6h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

1h ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

19h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

19h ago

More Videos