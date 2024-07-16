US-Audiobooks-Top-10

EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Heavy rainfall prompts flooding across Toronto and the GTA

By The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2024 4:01 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 4:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Abby Craden (Tantor Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

3. Iron Flame (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites, Taylor Coan, K’Lai Rivera, Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, Gabriel Michael, Marni Penning, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Danny Gavigan and full cast (Graphic Audio LLC)

4. After You’ve Gone by Margot Hunt, performed by Stephanie Einstein, Tyla Collier, Dina Pearlman, Brian Telestai and York Whitaker (Audible Originals)

5. Bluebeard by Jim Clemente and Peter McDonnell, performed by Joseph Fiennes, Karen David, Holt McCallany, Adrian Pasdar and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Echo Road by Kendra Elliot and Melinda Leigh, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt and Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, narrated by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (HarperAudio)

The Associated Press

