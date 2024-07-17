2 men sentenced in 2021 armed standoff on Massachusetts highway

Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, center left, addresses the judge while standing near defense attorney Daniel Thompson, left, defense attorney Josina Raisler-Cohn, center right, and Steven Anthony Perez, right, during a sentencing hearing for Latimer and Perez at Middlesex Superior Court, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Woburn, Mass. The two men were sentenced for their role in a 2021 armed standoff that shut down traffic on a busy highway in Massachusetts for more than eight hours. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 12:01 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 12:13 pm.

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced for their role in an armed standoff on a busy Massachusetts highway in 2021 that lasted more than eight hours and caused traffic delays during a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer was sentenced Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court to three to five years in prison with four years of probation. Steven Anthony Perez was sentenced to just over a year and half behind bars and four years of probation. They were convicted of multiple gun charges last month related to the standoff.

The two were part of a group called Rise of the Moors and claimed they were headed to Maine for training when a state trooper stopped to ask if they needed help, authorities said. That sparked the long standoff on Interstate 95 after some members of the group ran into the woods next to the highway.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested and state police said they recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle. The men, who were dressed in fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in the state.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and individuals that emerged in the 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens movement. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over and are independent of the authority of federal and state governments. They have frequently clashed with state and federal authorities over their refusal to obey laws.

The vast majority of Moorish sovereign citizens are African American, according to the SPLC.

The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said around 3,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We've made significant...

updated

1h ago

10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

Peel Regional Police announced their largest-ever illegal gun seizure on Wednesday, with 10 people facing charges and the recovery of 71 firearms. Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah was joined by Deputy...

updated

25m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

As residents survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says there's a need to figure out what their policies cover.

12m ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

1h ago

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said around 3,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We've made significant...

updated

1h ago

10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

Peel Regional Police announced their largest-ever illegal gun seizure on Wednesday, with 10 people facing charges and the recovery of 71 firearms. Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah was joined by Deputy...

updated

25m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

As residents survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says there's a need to figure out what their policies cover.

12m ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

17h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

17h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

20h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

22h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

22h ago

More Videos