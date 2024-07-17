A Texas school that was built to segregate Mexican American students becomes a national park

By Ken Miller, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 11:26 am.

A west Texas school built in 1909 for Mexican and Mexican American students as part of “separate but equal” education segregation was designated Wednesday as a national park.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally established the Blackwell School National Historic Site in Marfa, Texas, as the nation’s newest national park and the seventh national park unit designated by President Joe Biden.

“This site is a powerful reminder of our nation’s diverse and often complex journey toward equality and justice,” Haaland said in a statement. “By honoring the legacy of Blackwell School, we recognize the resilience and contributions of the Latino community in our shared history.”

The designation as a national park provides permanent protection to help tell the history of Texas school districts that established separate elementary schools for Mexican American children, according to the Interior Department.

The school in Marfa, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the U.S.-Mexico border and 455 miles (732 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, was closed in 1965 with the integration of the Marfa Independent School District, the Interior Department said.

The site includes the original adobe schoolhouse and a classroom built in 1927. The buildings contain photographs, memorabilia, and interpretive panels that feature quotes and stories from students and teachers.

“The school serves as a significant example of how racism and cultural disparity dominated education and social systems in the United States during this period of de facto segregation from 1889-1965,” according to the website.

The site joins recent additions to the national park system that include the Amache National Historic Site that was a Japanese internment camp in Colorado; the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi for the Black Chicago teenager who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955, and Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park in Kansas for the the 1954 ruling that struck down “separate but equal.”

Ken Miller, The Associated Press

