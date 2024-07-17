Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears covert late-night shipment was underwear, guitar

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 4:42 pm.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.

Jaclyne Martin made the comment while testifying at the Court of King’s Bench trial of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert, who are charged with conspiring to kill police at the border blockade.

Martin said she and her partner handed off goods in a camouflage bag to Olienick and Carbert in a farmer’s field near Coutts in February 2022, just days before police made raids and arrests that ended the standoff.

“We were picking up socks and underwear, a grinder (hand-held power tool) and a guitar,” Martin told court under questioning from Olienick’s lawyer, Marilyn Burns.

“When I arrived (at the drop site), I saw a black SUV parked, still running,” she added.

“Two females (were) on the inside. The interior light was on, so I could see them. I saw Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick standing talking to the females in the SUV.”

She said she drove past them into a second field, turned her truck around, backed onto a hill with the headlights on and waited.

After the women left, Martin said, she handed most of the goods over to Olienick and Carbert.

“The guitar stayed in the truck,” she added.

Martin’s testimony is set against evidence delivered earlier in the trial by female undercover police officers who infiltrated the blockade disguised as fellow protesters.

One of those officers testified to a conversation she and her undercover partner had with Olienick in which they asked him if he needed them to pick up anything.

She said Olienick replied that he had a package coming in. When they asked if it was guns, Olienick and Carbert made eye contact with each other and didn’t deny it, the officer said. She said she took that as silent confirmation that the shipment was weapons.

Police have presented evidence that they found guns, ammunition and body armour near the blockade site. They later seized more guns along with ammunition and two pipe bombs at Olienick’s acreage.

During cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston, Martin said she faces criminal charges stemming from the blockade, which tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in protest of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

She said she was charged with mischief over $5,000 and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

“Those are all charges related to your involvement in the evidence you just gave today. You know that?” said Johnston.

“Sure. OK. Yes,” Martin replied.

The Crown has argued the accused were intent on killing Mounties to keep the blockade intact.

One undercover officer testified Olienick characterized police as pawns of “devil” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told them if police tried to shut down the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

Burns has told the jury Olienick was part of a group who believed they had a responsibility to act against a totalitarian government seeking to end individual freedoms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

— By Bill Graveland in Calgary

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

1h ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

5h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

2m ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

2h ago

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

1h ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

5h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

2m ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

4h ago

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

22h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

22h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.
More Videos