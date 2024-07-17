Dominican activists protest against a new criminal code that would maintain total abortion ban

Abortion activists protest the proposal of a law, under debate by lawmakers, that would keep a total abortion ban in place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Activists fear it will reduce penalties for sexual violence and fail to protect the LGBTQ community. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

By María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 11:00 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 11:12 pm.

Activists in the Dominican Republic protested on Wednesday against a bill for a new criminal code that would keep in place the country’s total abortion ban.

The Dominican Senate gave initial approval to the bill in late June and lawmakers are expected to give it final approval in the next few days.

“We continue to fight,” said feminist activist Sergia Galván, who along with fellow protesters have asked for legal abortion when the woman’s life is at risk, when a pregnancy is the product of rape or incest, and in cases of fetal malformation incompatible with life.

The Dominican Republic is one of four Latin American nations that criminalizes abortion without exceptions. Women face up to 2 years in prison for having an abortion, while the penalties for doctors or midwives range from 5 to 20 years.

Besides maintaining the total abortion ban, the new criminal code would also reduce penalties for sexual violence within marriage and exclude sexual orientation from the list of characteristics protected from discrimination, affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Abortion rights activists say the country’s total abortion ban not only restricts women’s reproductive choices but also puts their lives in danger.

“We want a (criminal) Code that respects women and girls, that allows them to decide,” said Nicole Pichardo, leader of a minority political party, who was at Wednesday’s protest.

“The penal code that the Senate approved does not represent us,” said Rosalba Díaz, from the Dominican Inclusive Lesbian Community. “And what does this mean? That now, people who have a different sexual orientation, or gender identity, will be at risk of facing constant discrimination.”

President Luis Abinader, who won a second term last May, suggested to abortion activists that he would be willing to support decriminalization, but after winning both elections he pulled back.

“Women’s organizations met with him and he told us he agreed with the three exceptions,” Galván said. “But it was a deception to the citizens, to the women and the people.”

Dominicans have also raised concerns that changes not related to abortion in the new criminal code.

One of its articles, for instance, would exempt churches from criminal liability, which according to activists like Galván could leave unpunished sexual abuse, money laundering or cover ups by religious leaders.

On the Caribbean island, religion is key. The Dominican Republic is the only country in the world that bears a Bible on its flag. And the State motto is “God, Country and Freedom.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

38m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

2h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

3h ago

