Drake’s Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday’s epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood.

Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area’s fragile infrastructure on Tuesday.

Drake posted a video clip of his luxury Bridle Path mansion surging with brown water.

In the video clip, a caption reads: “This better be Espresso martini.”

Unfortunately, it was a sick soup of sewage and sludge — the result of over a month’s worth of rain falling in just a few short hours.

Drake shows flood at Toronto mansion pic.twitter.com/V4vTvqScnc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 17, 2024

There hasn’t been much champagne popping for “champagnepapi” lately.

He was on what many considered the wrong side of a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and recently lost $800,000 after he bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup and Team Canada to upset heavily-favoured Argentina in soccer.

“Not Like Us,” Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake, broke numerous streaming records and spent weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100.