France’s far right leader Le Pen says country is in a ‘quagmire’ 9 days before Olympics start

FILE - Police vans park outside the National Assembly during the second round of the legislative elections in Paris, Sunday, July 7, 2024. France’s far right leader Marine Le Pen says the country is “in a quagmire” after the chaotic legislative elections have produced a fragmented parliament and a deeply divided society as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 10:43 am.

PARIS (AP) — With nine days to the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, France’s far right leader Marine Le Pen said Wednesday that the deeply divided country is “in a quagmire” after chaotic legislative elections produced a fragmented parliament.

France has been on the brink of government paralysis since elections for the National Assembly earlier this month resulted in a split among three major political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies and Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party.

The New Popular Front won the most seats but fell well short of the majority needed to govern on its own. The leftist coalition’s three main parties, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens, have urged the president to turn to them to form the new government. Yet they are feuding over whom to choose as prime minister.

Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and other ministers but asked Attal and other government members to handle affairs in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed. There is no firm timeline for when Macron must name a new prime minister, and it’s not yet clear when he will do so.

“We are in the middle of a quagmire,” Le Pen said Wednesday, a day before the new parliament is to meet.

Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate a leading far-right figure in France, blamed both Macron and the left for the post-election chaos.

She criticized Macron for failing to explain when he plans to replace Attal.

“The French people do not know what is happening,” Le Pen said in an interview with BFM TV.

The opening session of the 577-member National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is scheduled for Thursday.

The leftist alliance was hastily formed to run in the recent national legislative elections, which were called by Macron after his centrist allies suffered a massive defeat by Le Pen’s National Rally in the June vote to the European Parliament. It was a gamble Macron made seeking to prevent the far right from gaining power.

Leaders of four parties in the leftist alliance are calling on centrist and other left-wing lawmakers to form “a republican dam” in the National Assembly that would prevent Le Pen’s National Rally from getting any leading positions in the parliament.

Voters, they argued in a Wednesday statement, have given them “an extremally clear mandate to firmly oppose the extreme right and its rise.”

Le Pen accuses the left and Macron of anti-democratic behavior by denying her party’s elected lawmakers important positions in the parliament.

The left-wing alliance is doing “enormous harm to democracy,” she said.

___

Follow AP’s global election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/ and AP’s Paris Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

updated

8m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

7h ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

25m ago

Industry minister suggests Competition Bureau look at digital wallets
Industry minister suggests Competition Bureau look at digital wallets

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the issue of competition in the big tech-dominated digital wallet market should be on the Competition Bureau's radar. In a letter to the bureau, Champagne...

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

updated

8m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

7h ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

25m ago

Industry minister suggests Competition Bureau look at digital wallets
Industry minister suggests Competition Bureau look at digital wallets

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the issue of competition in the big tech-dominated digital wallet market should be on the Competition Bureau's radar. In a letter to the bureau, Champagne...

Most Watched Today

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

15h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

16h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

19h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

21h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

21h ago

More Videos