Germany to impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters

FILE - Climate activists lie on a access road for runways at the Munich airport, Germany, on May 18, 2024. Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday July 17, 2024 approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters, a response to incidents such as disruptive protests by climate activists. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 10:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters, a response to incidents such as disruptive protests by climate activists.

The bill, which must still be passed by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on “airside” areas of airports such as taxiways or runways and endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. So far, such intrusions can only draw a fine.

A sentence of up to five years would be possible in cases where someone forces their way into an airport with banned objects such as a weapon, some knives or poisonous substances, or if the intrusion is intended to enable or cover up another offense.

The move follows airport protests in recent years by climate activists that caused disruption to flights.

“Anyone who intrudes on airport premises, glues themself to runways and massively obstructs air traffic by doing so isn’t just risking their own life,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “Such incidents are also dangerous for many people who aren’t involved, for instance when there are medical emergencies.”

She also pointed to disruption to tens of thousands of travelers and the resulting economic fallout.

Faeser said repeated incidents in recent times made it necessary to impose tougher punishment, and added that airport operators also must do more to protect their premises.

