‘I can’t breathe’: Eric Garner remembered on the 10th anniversary of his chokehold death

FILE - Activists with Black Lives Matter protest in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the wake of a decision by federal prosecutors who declined to bring civil rights charges against New York City police Officer Daniel Pantaleo, in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. Wednesday, July 17, 2024 marks 10 years since the chokehold death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City police officers who were trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

By Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 12:09 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 12:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday marks 10 years since the death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City police officers made “I can’t breathe” a rallying cry.

Bystander video showed Garner gasping the phrase while locked in a police chokehold and spurred Black Lives Matter protests in New York and across the country. More demonstrations followed weeks later when Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014.

Six years later, George Floyd was recorded uttering the exact same words as he begged for air while a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, sparking a new wave of mass protests.

Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, planned to lead a march honoring her son Wednesday morning on Staten Island, the borough where Garner died after being restrained by Officer Daniel Pantaleo. Carr told TV station NY1 that she is still trying to keep her son’s name relevant and fighting for justice.

Garner died after a July 17, 2014, confrontation with Pantaleo and other officers who suspected that he was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes on the street.

Video showed Pantaleo, who is white, wrapping an arm around the neck of Garner, who was Black, as they struggled and fell to the sidewalk. “I can’t breathe,” Garner gasped repeatedly, before losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities in New York determined that Pantaleo had used a chokehold banned by the New York Police Department in the 1990s, and the city medical examiner’s office ruled Garner’s death a homicide, but neither state nor federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Pantaleo or any of the other officers who were present.

“Even if we could prove that Officer Pantaleo’s hold of Mr. Garner constituted unreasonable force, we would still have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Pantaleo acted willfully in violation of the law,” Richard Donoghue, then the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, said in announcing in 2019 that no federal civil rights charges would be brought.

Pantaleo was fired in 2019 after a police disciplinary proceeding.

Garner’s family settled a lawsuit against New York City for $5.9 million but continued to seek justice in the form of a judicial inquiry into Garner’s death in 2021.

The judicial proceeding, which took place virtually because of the pandemic, was held under a provision of the city’s charter that lets citizens petition the court for a public inquiry into “any alleged violation or neglect of duty in relation to the property, government or affairs of the city.” The purpose of the inquiry was to establish a record of the case rather than to find anyone guilty or innocent.

One of the attorneys representing Garner’s family was civil rights lawyer Alvin Bragg, who was then campaigning for Manhattan district attorney, a post he won in November of that year.

Bragg, who successfully prosecuted former President Donald Trump for hush money payments to a porn actor this year, praised Carr and other members of Garner’s family on Tuesday.

“While I am still deeply pained by the loss of Eric Garner, I am in awe of his family’s strength and moved by their commitment to use his legacy as a force for change,” Bragg said. “Their courage continues to inspire me as district attorney, and I pledge to always honor Mr. Garner’s memory by working towards a safer, fairer and more equal city.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, said during a news conference Tuesday that he remembered Garner’s death “like yesterday.”

Adams, who was serving as Brooklyn borough president when Garner died, said he prays that there will never be another “Eric Garner situation” again.

Karen Matthews, The Associated Press






Top Stories

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

2h ago

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage suspected to be caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said. "We are...

56m ago

Sections of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding
Sections of the DVP, Gardiner closed due to flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway have been forced to close due to flooding Tuesday afternoon. Toronto received more than a month’s worth of rain over the span of a few hours...

55m ago

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

7h ago

